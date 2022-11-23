British Land Company Plc (BTLCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0968 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

British Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue cut British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.00.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

