British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Announces GBX 11.60 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 413.75 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.67. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.39) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.25 ($6.93).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

