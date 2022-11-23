Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 4,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

