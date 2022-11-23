Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $534.47. 36,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,567. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.