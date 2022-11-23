Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT at $49.33

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.