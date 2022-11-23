Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $64.81

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($66.33) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

BNPQY opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

