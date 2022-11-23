Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$60.57

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

BEI.UN opened at C$50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.34.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

