Brokerages Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAK. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Stock Down 1.7 %

Braskem Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Braskem has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

