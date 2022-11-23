Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $120.63

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

