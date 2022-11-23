Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $27.70

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.