Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $27.70

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
