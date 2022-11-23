Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 7.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. 109,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

