Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 2.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 483,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 62,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 126.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 227,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 127,404 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

