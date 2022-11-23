Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Renewable worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 163,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

