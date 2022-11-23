Burberry Group plc to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burberry Group in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.