Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

