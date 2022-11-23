Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.11.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 20.5 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
