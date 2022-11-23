Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

