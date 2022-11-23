C2X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.55 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, C2X has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and $4,712.85 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.31 or 0.08453877 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00478127 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.29 or 0.29335061 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.