Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

CZR stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $97.39.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

