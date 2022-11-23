Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $64,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,811.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.