Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 30,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 268,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

