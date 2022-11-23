Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $90.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Arvinas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

