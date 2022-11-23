Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Capstone Technologies Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

About Capstone Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.