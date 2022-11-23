Cardano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $327.80 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.73 billion and approximately $327.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.53 or 0.07057038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00076372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022892 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,421,036 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.