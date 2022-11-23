Carmignac Gestion Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.69. The company had a trading volume of 78,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,629. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $310.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

