Carmignac Gestion Sells 4,224 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.48. 6,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

