Carmignac Gestion Sells 50,542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,542 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. 284,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

