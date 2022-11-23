Carmignac Gestion Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178,239 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 20,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,304. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.53 and its 200-day moving average is $328.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.