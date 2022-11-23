Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,343 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

