CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.03

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.