CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $78.89 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00234668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09679288 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,455,993.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

