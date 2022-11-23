CEEK VR Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $78.55 million and $14.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00054672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00233094 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09679288 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $16,455,993.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

