Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Tops $83.62 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $83.62 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

