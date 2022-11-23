Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises 0.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 144.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 506,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

