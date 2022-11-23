Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Rating)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.