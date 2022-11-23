Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

