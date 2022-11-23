Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,435. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.