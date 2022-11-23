Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,235,039 shares of company stock valued at $102,874,199 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Shares of GS traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.36. 15,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,311. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

