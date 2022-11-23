Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,239 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,388. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

