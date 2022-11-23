Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 82,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,079,723. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

Get Rating

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

