Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on C. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of C opened at $49.33 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

