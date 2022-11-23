Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,297 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

