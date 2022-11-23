Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $360.11. 6,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.94. The company has a market cap of $342.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

