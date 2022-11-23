Claro Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 28,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,864. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

