Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NTRS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,901. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.