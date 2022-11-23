Claro Advisors LLC Sells 932 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 161,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.