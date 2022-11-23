Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 111,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,209,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.