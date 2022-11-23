CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group comprises approximately 0.3% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $5,390,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

