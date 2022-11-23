Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $515.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $59,881,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

