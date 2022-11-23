Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $712.22 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $712.22 million and $10.64 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,110.07 or 0.06782844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.