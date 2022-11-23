Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

